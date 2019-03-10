Conservatives to Cut Red Tape by One Third as Part of Job Creation Plan - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB (March 6, 2019): A United Conservative government would cut the red tape burden on Alberta’s economy by one third in its first term to create jobs and spur economic growth, according to UCP Leader Jason Kenney.
Following on this week’s pledge to cut taxes on employers by one third, Kenney unveiled another major plank in what he called the UCP Job Creation Strategy, saying that “in order to get Alberta back to work, we have to free our job creators from the heaviest and slowest-moving regulatory burden in Canada.”
“Alberta is the only province in Canada that gets an ‘F’ for its red tape burden, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business,” Kenney said. “What an embarrassment. Whatever happened to our idea of Alberta as the free enterprise province where we get things done?”
“Red tape is expensive, and it kills jobs. Regulation costs $6,700 per employee on average for small businesses, according to the CFIB. For a business with five employees, the cost of red tape is more than $33,000, equivalent to an entry-level job.”
Kenney pointed to long list of employer groups saying that Alberta’s red tape burden is one of the province’s biggest barriers to economic growth and job creation.
Kenney announced that as a key part of his party’s Job Creation Strategy, a UCP government would immediately implement a Red Tape Reduction Action Plan to include:
1.The Red Tape Reduction Act modelled on laws in other provinces to measure, report and reduce the regulatory burden imposed by the Alberta Government, and to reduce the time required for regulatory decisions to be made. The Act would be passed within weeks of the next election, and following consultations would be amended to include legislated timelines for regulatory approvals, the goal of which will be the fastest approval process in North American.
2. A dedicated Minister for Red Tape Reduction who will lead the Action Plan with clear backing from the Premier to challenge all Ministers, departments and agencies to meet the one third reduction target, and accelerated timelines for regulatory approval.
3. Industry Panels to inform red tape reduction for every major sector of the economy by providing ongoing input to the Associate Minister for Red Tape Reduction, and other relevant Ministers and officials, on where regulatory savings can be found.
4. One In / One Out Rule requiring agencies or ministries proposing new regulations to identify at least one offsetting regulation for elimination.
5. Red Tape Challenge Website to replicate the United Kingdom’s successful Red Tape Challenge by crowdsourcing input from businesses, organizations and the public on which regulations should be improved, kept or scrapped.
6. Outcome based regulatory approach – All departments and agencies will be directed to replicate the best regulatory practices in other jurisdictions by moving from a process to a performance-based regulatory model, wherever feasible.
7. Public Sector Red Tape Reduction – We will benchmark and reduce internal government rules and regulations. This would include working with municipalities, schools, universities, hospitals and other public sector organizations to identify and rationalize the administrative mandates imposed by the Government of Alberta and its agencies to allow the public sector to focus on service, instead of administration.
8. End barriers to interprovincial free trade:
“Our Red Tape Reduction Action Plan is a key part of our strategy to reignite Alberta’s stagnant economy,” Kenney concluded. “The NDP has continued to layer massive new costs on doing business and creating jobs in Alberta, one of the reasons why 170,000 Albertans are looking for work, incomes are down, and business bankruptcies have been at record highs.”
“Top economists predict that our Job Creation Tax Cut will create at least 55,000 new jobs and grow Alberta’s economy by $12.7 billion. Together with this ambitious plan to free job creators from Canada’s heaviest red tape burden, we will get Alberta back to work.”
Click here to view a comprehensive backgrounder.[1] See: https://www.fraserinstitute.