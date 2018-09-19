Conservatives to Promote Trade, Diversification with India Trip - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney will lead a delegation to India to promote trade, economic diversification, and to reinforce ties with the world’s largest democracy. He will be joined by UCP Energy Critic Prasad Panda and Trade Critic Devin Dreeshen at meetings with senior Indian government and business leaders (this) week.

The United Conservative delegation will depart on September 16 and will spend six days in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Jamnagar.

“I am looking forward to renewing important relationships in India, while pursuing trade opportunities that are critical to diversifying Alberta’s export markets, and our economy.” said Kenney. “India is the world’s largest democracy and one of the world’s fastest growing economies. I championed closer ties between Canada and India during my two decades in the federal Parliament, and I hope to put that experience and connections to work for Alberta should voters elect a Conservative government next year.”

Kenney said that he will raise concerns about Indian tariffs limiting market access to India for Alberta producers of peas and lentils, and will amplify other trade concerns raised by the Governments of Alberta and Canada. “In our meetings, we will reinforce the key messages of our provincial and federal governments on trade issues in a positive and constructive way.”

Highlights from the United Conservative delegation’s itinerary include:

Meetings with senior federal and state level Indian government leaders

Tour of world’s largest petrochemical refinery

Roundtable with Indian oil and gas executives representing the Indian Oil Corporation, Hundustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

“I am looking forward to meeting with a number of Indian energy stakeholders over the next week to discuss innovation, emerging technology, and market access,“ said MLA Prasad Panda. “In addition to India, I will also spend several days in Hong Kong connecting with energy stakeholders and exploring opportunities for collaboration.”

“This is an excellent opportunity to strengthen existing relationships with Indian government and industry stakeholders while building new ones as well,” said Dreeshen. “As United Conservative Trade Critic, I look forward to exploring how our two jurisdictions can cooperate and grow our respective economies.”

Expenses for the UCP delegation will be paid for personally and by the United Conservative Party.