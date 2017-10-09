Construction to Begin on High River’s “5 Street Dike” Starting October 10

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River has obtained the necessary regulatory and landowner approvals to begin construction on the southern section of the “5 Street Dike.”

This project is required to increase the natural flood mitigation protection this area already has, to meet the Town’s design standard. Once complete, this dike will provide protection to the river flows experienced during the 2013 flood, plus one additional vertical metre.

The dike will be constructed west of 5 Street along the Highwood River, north of the Little Bow Canal to 498 Avenue. This project will also include riverbank armouring along sections of the river.

Construction was awarded to Devcon Inc. through a public tender and work will begin on October 10. Crews will be working intermittently throughout the winter. Work on the northern section will begin in the spring pending water act approvals.

Total project completion is anticipated for summer of 2018.

Funding for this project comes from several Government of Alberta sources including the Flood Recovery Erosion Control Program and a Special Flood Mitigation Grant from Alberta Environment and Parks.

Drivers are asked to use caution, obey construction signage and watch for increased truck and equipment traffic in the area.

Updates on this project will be posted to the major project map at www.highriver.ca.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

