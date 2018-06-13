Construction in Okotoks: Bridge Project and Rail Crossings - Gateway Gazette

Bridge Project to Start at Water Treatment Plant

A bridge is being constructed between the top of the Woodhaven escarpment to the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) In support of the Town’s Flood Response Plant.

The primary purpose of this grant-funded project is to provide personnel with uninterrupted access to the WTP during major flood events. Uninterrupted access to the WTP is critical as it supplies all of the treated water for the town.

The bridge construction is anticipated to begin in mid-June and be completed by fall 2018.

Some pathway closures will be required during this work. Please watch for pedestrian detour signage and use caution while in the area during construction.

For construction updates visit www.okotoks.ca/construction.

CP Rail Crossings Being Repaired

Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of CP Rail, some repair work was not able to be completed on May 27 and 28.

Therefore, CP will be returning to town to repair the crossing surface on Northridge Drive and on the pedestrian crossing across from the former creamery site on Riverside Drive.

This work will require road closures. Detour signage will be in place to assist drivers to navigate around the construction area. The repairs are scheduled for the following dates, weather permitting:

Northridge Drive: Sunday, June 24

Riverside Drive: Monday, June 25