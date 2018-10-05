Consultant Fined for Providing False Information - Gateway Gazette

Ginger Ada Rogers has been fined $28,750 for violating the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Rogers, a Calgary-based consultant, pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly providing false or misleading information. She was sentenced Sept. 12.

In an agreed statement of facts, Rogers admitted to knowingly providing false or misleading information pursuant to a requirement to provide information. Rogers was contracted to conduct soil sampling on behalf of a meat-processing facility that was allowed to release wastewater from their operation to nearby lands if soil conditions met established parameters.

When Rogers submitted the 2015 reports on behalf of the facility, she included a lab report with 2013 results, indicating they were 2015 results. The 2013 soil results met the established parameters. The lab results from the 2015 sample would not have allowed the facility to release their wastewater to the nearby lands.

In addition to the fine, which includes a victim fine surcharge, Rogers is prohibited from submitting any documents or reports to Alberta Environment and Parks under any entity’s permit to practise where she is the responsible professional member for the permit for three years.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans enjoy a clean and healthy environment. The ministry enforces environmental regulations when individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation.