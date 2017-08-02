Consultants Selected to Create Okotoks Culture and Heritage Master Plan

The Town of Okotoks is excited to announce that Intelligent Futures has been selected to undertake the development of a Culture and Heritage Master Plan for Okotoks.

The development and production of a new master plan will guide the town for the next 15 to 20 years and ensure that a comprehensive selection of arts, culture and heritage, social programming services, events, community involvement, and facilities are available to all members of the community.

“We want to ensure that the entire community participates in creating this vision for the future of arts and culture in Okotoks,” said Culture and Heritage Manager Allan Boss. “This is the right group for this job. Not only do they bring in-depth knowledge of the Town from the sustainability plan, they offer in depth engagement expertise, and have brought together culture, heritage, and facility specialists to augment their team.”

Residents might be familiar with this company as they worked with the Town on the 2014 Community Sustainability Plan and bring an understanding of the community’s needs to their participation strategy.

Intelligent Futures combines design, engagement, strategy, sustainability and urbanism into their plans and projects.

Intelligent Futures President and Founder John Lewis says, “We believe that bringing these practice areas together leads to more innovative approaches and more effective results for our clients.”

