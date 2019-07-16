Consultations Begin on Farm Freedom and Safety - Gateway Gazette

Farms and ranches operate differently than other employers in Alberta. The previous government’s Bill 6 was passed with limited public input and in the face of strong opposition from farmers. This government will repeal Bill 6 and introduce the Farm Freedom and Safety Act after a period of extensive consultation.
“Alberta farmers need common-sense rules that promote farm safety – not process, not red tape. We’re going to repeal Bill 6, and I plan to meet with farmers this summer to develop the legislation to replace it.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
“I appreciate that Minister Dreeshen is seeking feedback from the farm and ranch community in advance of tabling new farm safety legislation. We all value farm safety and employee protection, but recognize we are a unique work environment with unique requirements. I appreciate our collective voice will be heard by the government while crafting this bill.”Allison Ammeter, central Alberta farmer
Minister Dreeshen will undertake a consultation tour this summer, meeting with farmers, ranchers and organizations across the province.
In response to initial discussions with agriculture organizations, the government will seek input on:
An online survey is also available to members of the public looking to share their views.