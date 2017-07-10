Continuing the Conversation About Consent

A year-long community education project is aimed at creating a culture of consent and educating Albertans about healthy relationships.

With support from Status of Women, the Calgary Sexual Health Centre is launching a new project called Calgary Gets Consent. The project will raise awareness about consent by giving free bystander training to nightclubs and venues and supporting festivals to create safe spaces for women and girls.

Calgary Gets Consent builds on the success of the #SafeStampede campaign and will continue the work of public awareness and community conversations beyond the 10 days of Stampede.

“Sexual violence is often tied to unhealthy, outdated attitudes towards women. That’s why we are supporting a program to help create a culture of consent, so all women and girls in Alberta can feel safe and respected.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

The project is supported by a $47,300 grant from Status of Women. It will train over 500 people in more than 20 free community workshops about consent, being an active bystander, and engaging the public on social media about sexual harassment and respectful behaviour.

“Our #CalgaryGetsConsent team is ready to help our city broaden our conversations around consent, boundaries and healthy relationships over the next year, so everyone feels safe and welcome in our city.” Pam Krause, president and CEO, Calgary Sexual Health Centre

A large majority of survivors of sexual assault are women, and young women between the ages of 15 and 24 are the most likely to experience sexual assault. Immigrant, Indigenous, gender-minority women and women with disabilities are also more vulnerable to sexual assault than the general population.

About Status of Women grants

Status of Women’s first-ever grants program funds 34 innovative projects by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Successful projects, such as Calgary Gets Consent, work to end violence against women and girls, help women get employment and skills training and increase the number of women in leadership roles. Other grants have funded a made-in-Alberta play on sexual consent and a program to teach youth about consent and gender-based violence.