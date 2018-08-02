Contractor on Notice for not Meeting Obligations - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has issued a Notice of Default to Graham Construction and Engineering, construction manager for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

The notice informs Graham Construction that they are in default of their contract to complete the hospital. The construction management firm has 15 days to submit a plan to government identifying how they will bring the hospital project back on schedule and in accordance with the contract, or face termination.

“This is a very serious step and not something we are doing lightly. We have worked closely with the construction manager to resolve the issues but the bottom line is simply that the hospital is not progressing as it should. Our responsibility is to the people of Grande Prairie and area who deserve a new and modern hospital. They’ve waited a long time for this hospital to be completed and we must take appropriate action to make sure it gets built.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

The Government of Alberta contract with Graham Construction for the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital began in July 2011.