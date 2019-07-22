Contractor Selected to Conduct AHS Review - Gateway Gazette

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has been selected as the successful contractor for the Alberta Health Services (AHS) review.

EY is a leading multinational professional services firm. EY will examine AHS health operations and organizational efficiency as part of the review’s purpose to drive greater efficiencies, examine administrative costs and improve access and service levels.

“We promised Albertans a thorough review of AHS to strengthen the health system and deliver better results, and this is the next step in delivering on that promise. I’m confident EY will provide valuable recommendations to deliver better results for Albertans and find savings to reinvest in the health system.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

AHS staff, physicians and other key health stakeholders will be consulted as part of the review process.

The review will include:

A comprehensive examination of AHS structure and organization.

Evaluation of AHS programs, services and policies to identify potential areas to reduce costs and improve performance.

Identification of opportunities to make AHS operations more responsive to the front lines and Albertans.

Comparisons to other provinces and best practices.

Quick facts

The cost of the contract is just over $2 million.

The Request for Proposals was open from May 30 to June 28.

Proposals were evaluated by a team of senior Government of Alberta officials.

The final report is due to government by Dec. 31, 2019.

AHS has more than 102,000 employees and a budget of $15.2 billion.

