Cooking with Jeanna: Fresh and Dry Pasta - Gateway Gazette

When you are buying pasta, you have two options; fresh or dried. Fresh pasta is made from flour and eggs. Dried pasta is made with flour and water. The main difference between the two kinds is fresh pasta has a shorter shelf life. Another difference is dried pasta is more hardy and can handle thicker sauces. Fresh pasta is mainly used in dishes with lighter sauces. Some people will argue that fresh pasta tastes better, but it really is a personal preference. If you were to ask my fiancé, he doesn’t like the texture of fresh pasta, but I honestly don’t see a major difference. I like both!
What to know about fresh pasta:
What to know about dried pasta:
I’m from International Falls, MN, a tiny town on the border of Canada. My pasta options are pretty limited, especially for specialty foods. I went to one of two grocery stores in my town to look at options for pasta. As I suspected, they don’t sell any fresh pasta. Fresh pasta, unlike dried pasta, has an expiration date, so I wasn’t that surprised that fresh pasta wouldn’t be an option. There were several varieties of dried pasta to buy, but many of the brands my grocery store has to offer are the mass produced kinds. The most promising brand I found was Creamette, so that will be the kind I use in this week’s pasta recipe.
A place where I always find good pasta both dry and fresh is at Trader’s Joes. We don’t have one near us, which makes me very sad. Every time I go to the twin cities, I always make a stop to get some of my favorite snacks.
