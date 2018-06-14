Cooking With Jeanna: Italian Egg Bake - Gateway Gazette

My future mother-in-law makes a delicious egg bake when people come to stay with her and her husband over the holidays. Now that I will be her family soon, she agreed to give me her recipe to make and use for my cooking blog. This meal is very simple and extremely filling and can feed a large group of people without staying in the kitchen all morning making breakfast for everyone. You do most of the prep work the night before, and add the egg in the morning to bake. The serving size is for 8-10 people.

Here are the ingredients:

2 pounds of Italian sausage

1 onion

1 green pepper

1 red pepper

1 12 oz can evaporated milk

1 pound of Velveeta

12 eggs

1 tsp flour

THE NIGHT BEFORE:

The first thing I did was cut my onion and peppers. I cut the onion down the middle, cut off the ends, peeled the onion, cut the onion horizontally into 1/4 inch slices. Then I turned the slices vertically and cut them in little pieces. Then I cut the peppers. First cut off the top and pull it out. Then hit the bottom side of the pepper upside down so all the seeds fall out. It only takes about three or four hits to knock of most, if not all, the seeds. Once the seeds are out, cut the pepper in 1/4 pieces. From there, cut the pepper into less than 1/2 inch vertical slices. Then group the slices together and cut into horizontal slices, for small pieces. I cut the entire onion and peppers for this recipe.

Mix the peppers and onions together into a pan and sauté them in medium low heat. Occasionally stir it until onions are translucent.

Meanwhile, in another large pan, put in the 2 pounds of Italian sausage. Turn to medium heat and chop through the meat with your spatula until it creates small chunks in the pan. Cook and stir until sausage is browned.

Once sausage is browned, move sausage to one side of the pan and pour out the grease (either into another container like an empty can like I do or soak it up with paper towels). Cut your Velvetta in half (you only need one pound of it) and then cut it into 1 inch cubes.

Add vegetables and Velveeta cheese into the sausage pan and turn to medium low heat. Stir occasionally, until the cheese is melted and everything is mixed together.

Then you transfer the mixture into a 9X13 inch pan.

This is all the prep work for the night before. Let it cool on the counter before covering it with aluminum foil and place in fridge over night.

THE NEXT MORNING:

Preheat oven to 350º

Break dozen eggs into a large mixing bowl. Whisk them until egg yolks and whites are fully mixed. It is a good idea to whisk a couple eggs at a time so you don’t have one yolk the doesn’t get broken but buried within the mixture. Shake and pour evaporated milk into egg mixture and add 1 tsp of flour (sprinkle it in like salt or else it will have clumps; if you have a sifter, you can use that for the flour). Whisk it all together.

Pour mixture evenly over the pan of ingredients from the night before.

Place in oven for 50 minutes and occasionally check it. The top will have a light brown crisp to it when it is done.

Once it is out of the oven, it can be served.

I hope you enjoy this Italian Egg Bake! Bon Appetit!

