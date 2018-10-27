Cool Little Towns: Alberta Made Tour - Gateway Gazette

Are you a fan of locally made food and drink – and the chefs, foodies, makers and craftspeople who produce and use them?

Want to see where some of Alberta’s best and most unique food and drink is produced?

Care to pick up some locally crafted spirits or u-pick berries and vegetables?

Do you love supporting local mom and pop operators who care about food and drink grown, raised or made in Alberta??

This Made in Alberta tour is a feast for your senses. Bring your appetite for locally crafted food and drink from the coolest chefs, producers, and makers. You won’t get through this tour without Saskatoon pie, syrup or ice cream; honey mead; Alberta grade beef; u-pick produce; locally sourced in-season, chef created meals; and small-batch spirits!

This tour is a full day, packed with delights. Start the day picking fruit or veggies. End the day being treated to an acclaimed locally sourced meal, with many delicious stops in between. You can be a road warrior and tackle it all in a full, very satisfying, single day. Or, you can break it into an east side (Okotoks, Longview, Black Diamond) and west side (Turner Valley, Bragg Creek) adventure.

Eat, drink and tell your friends! Better yet, bring one or many along for the ride. Head south and then dip west to enjoy the rolling Foothills and west-facing views of mountains and big skies over your open roads.

We recommend these featured made-in-Alberta businesses and experiences:

MD Foothills (Okotoks area): The Saskatoon Farm, Kayben Farms, Chinook Honey Company

Longview: Twin Cities Hotel and Saloon (award winning Alberta bison and beef), famous Longview Jerky Shop

Black Diamond: The Westwood, Black Diamond Bakery & Coffee Shop

Turner Valley: Chuckwagon Café & Cattle Co. before 2:30 p.m. (as seen on You Gotta Eat Here), Eau Claire Distillery

Bragg Creek – The Bavarian Inn, The Italian Farmhouse restaurant

Check out the events calendar to see live events, festivals, rodeos, pow wows, markets and more that may add even more fun in these Cool Little Towns.

For more tours in our fabulous Foothills visit Cool Little Towns