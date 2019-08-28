Cool Little Towns Transitions to Foothills Tourism Association - Gateway Gazette

Following the 2013 spring floods, Cool Little Towns expanded its tourism marketing to support economic recovery in its eight member municipalities in the Foothills south of Calgary. Initiatives were supported by Travel Alberta through blogger connections and grant funding that enabled Cool Little Towns to establish coherent branding, develop themed driving tours, and build a photo library.

Cool Little Towns had operated as a municipal-based organization with the long-term vision of transitioning to a business-driven structure. With the development of the Foothills Tourism Association, Cool Little Towns was positioned to achieve this goal.

Over the past several months, Cool Little Towns has worked with the Foothills Tourism Association to transition its assets and will dissolve its operations at the end of August 2019.

Cool Little Towns has successfully fulfilled its mandate and its members are excited about the transition and ongoing collaboration with the Foothills Tourism Association. Residents, business owners, and visitors are encouraged to visit the Foothills Tourism Association website and follow the organization on social media:

Website: www.foothillstourism.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/explorefoothills/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tourfoothills

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explorefoothills/

Cool Little Towns’ communities include Black Diamond, Bragg Creek, Foothills County, High River, Longview, Nanton, Okotoks and Turner Valley.