Cooper Launches Summer Tour

OLDS, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper launched his summer tour, which seeks feedback from everyday Albertans about the new United Conservative Party Official Opposition.

Cooper was chosen as Interim Leader by his caucus colleagues at a meeting on July 24, and will serve in that capacity until a permanent leader is chosen on Oct. 28.

“This tour is an opportunity for me to hear directly from Albertans about their vision for the province, and to set a solid foundation for the future of the UCP,” Cooper said. “Unlike the NDP who imposes policies with virtually no consultation, it is important for our entire caucus to get direct feedback from everyday, common sense Albertans, as we seek to build an even better Alberta.”

