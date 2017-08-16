Cooper Statement on Fildebrandt

EDMONTON, AB: UCP Caucus Interim Leader Nathan Cooper today released the following statement accepting Derek Fildebrandt’s resignation from the UCP Caucus:

“Earlier this evening Derek Fildebrandt tendered his resignation from the UCP Caucus. I have accepted that resignation.

“I’d like to thank Derek for his commitment to the creation of the United Conservative Party and to the people of Strathmore-Brooks.

“If Derek can live up to the expectations he has outlined in his statement, to the satisfaction of the UCP caucus and to Albertans there would be consideration for a future path for him back to the UCP caucus.”

