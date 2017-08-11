Cooper Thanks Wall for Decade of Exemplary Service

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Interim Leader Nathan Cooper released the following statement thanking Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall for a decade of exemplary service:

“For more than a decade, Premier Brad Wall’s name has been synonymous with strong leadership, not just in Saskatchewan, but across Canada.

“Under Premier Wall’s watch, Saskatchewan became a top destination for job seekers, businesses and young families, as evidenced by its population and economic growth.

“While it’s bittersweet to see Premier Wall plan his exit from Saskatchewan’s top office, the positive mark he left on the landscape of our nation will always be remembered and used as a model for good governance.

“On behalf of the entire United Conservative Party caucus, I wish Premier Wall a fond farewell and all the best in his future endeavors.”

