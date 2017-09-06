Countdown to Alberta Culture Days

The countdown to the 10th anniversary of Alberta Culture Days is on as the province prepares for its largest celebration of arts, heritage, diversity and community spirit.

“The government is proud to be a supporter of the amazing events being planned this year and I am excited to see what Alberta’s communities have in store. Culture Days showcases how our communities, our history and our culture are important parts of our identity and economy, and how they make life better for Albertans. It is fitting that the 10th anniversary coincides with Canada 150, because the themes of both, such as youth and diversity, are so closely aligned.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

From Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, Albertans will come together to celebrate Alberta Culture Days in communities across the province. For three days, Alberta will be the setting for art workshops, live musical performances, historical exhibits, puppetry, outdoor movie screenings, delicious food and so much more.

In July, $200,000 in grant funding was announced to help community organizations plan and host Alberta Culture Days activities across the province. This year, 68 organizations have been named as official celebration hosts, including five Feature Celebration sites that will be offering three days of activities.

Hold your own event

Anyone can host an Alberta Culture Days event. It can be something as simple as a neighbourhood block party or opening the doors of an arts facility for behind-the-scenes tours, or as elaborate as a community concert. Individuals and organizations hosting a Culture Days event are encouraged to post their events to the National Culture Days Calendar. Planning ideas and customizable promotional tools can be found at albertaculturedays.ca.

Alberta Culture Days is part of National Culture Days, a movement to raise the awareness, accessibility, participation and engagement of all Canadians in the artistic and cultural life of their communities.