Cowboy Culture Meets Craft Beer at Stampede - Gateway Gazette

For the second year in a row, the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth features a wide variety of Alberta’s finest craft brews.

A total of 32 Alberta small brewers are showcasing their creations for the more than one million cowpokes and city slickers from around the world who will attend the 2018 Calgary Stampede. Craft beer enthusiasts will be able to sample local beer at the Stampede’s Big Four Roadhouse, where craft brews will be paired with Alberta food, music, dance and games.

“Alberta makes some of the greatest beer in the world, and I’m so pleased that the Calgary Stampede continues to offer some of the province’s best products, including many of my favourite Alberta craft beers. Our support for Alberta’s small brewing industry is bolstered by the growing demand for their fine products.” ~Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

“This is just another example of Alberta’s craft beer scene flourishing. A growing craft beer industry means more good jobs for Albertans and additional demand for products from Alberta agricultural producers and rural communities.” ~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Since summer of 2016, Alberta has seen 46 new brewers open for business, increasing the province’s roster of small breweries to 86 licensed brewers.