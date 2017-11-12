CP Holiday Train Prepares to Cross the Country for Local Food Banks; Celebrating Canada 150

We’re ready to close out Canada 150 celebrations with our 19th annual Holiday Train, raising food and funds for local food banks across Canada and the U.S.

The CP Holiday Train program launched in 1999 and has since raised more than C$13 million and four million pounds of food for communities along CP’s routes in Canada and the United States.

Beginning in Montreal, Quebec, on November 25 and 26, 2017 respectively, two trains will make the festive journey, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 182 communities along CP’s network. Each event is completely free, with CP encouraging every attendee to open their cupboards or wallets to ease hunger needs in their community. Local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to ensure those less fortunate can access adequate food this holiday season and year-round.

“The Holiday Train program is all about local food banks and food shelves and the critical role they play in our communities,” said Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “People come for the beautifully-lit train and stay for the incredible show – all in the name of community. The holiday season is the best time of the year, and we look forward to bringing together thousands of Canadians and Americans this season for this incredibly important cause and a great time.

The 2017 edition of the Holiday Train also concludes CP’s Canada 150 celebrations and the Canadian train will feature the Spirit of Tomorrow car, which was part of the Canada 150 Train this past summer.

See Full Schedule Here

The Holiday Train will be making two stops in the Foothills with performer Alan Doyle and his Beautiful Band on board. After leaving Calgary the train will stop in Okotoks with performances beginning at noon on December 10th and then continuing onto Blackie for a 1:15pm performance.

ALAN DOYLE

​Alan Doyle chalks up a lot of where is he right now to luck. But one listen to his latest album, “A Week at The Warehouse”, makes it clear there’s a lot more than luck at play. This album, recorded live with Doyle’s “beautiful band,” is filled with country-tinged, radio-ready tunes that bring the flavour of some of Doyle’s favourite artists, from John Mellencamp to the Payolas.

“There were no trains anywhere near my small fishing town when I was a kid. I dreamed of what it must be like to cross the prairies and climb the mountains while the railroad stretched out for miles ahead. Coming to play for stops along the CP Holiday Train and ride the rails from Calgary to Vancouver is literally a dream come true.”

