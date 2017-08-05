Craft Beers, Spirits Coming to Farmers’ Markets

Government’s commitment to modernize Alberta’s liquor system continues with additional business opportunities for Alberta’s small liquor manufacturers.

Effective Aug.15, 2017, amended policy will bring Alberta craft beers and spirits to approved farmers’ markets alongside cottage wine, already approved to be sold at these venues.

“This is yet another way the Government of Alberta is cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary regulatory burdens on small businesses and consumers. This policy also builds a new connection between local business and their local community while increasing access to locally made liquor products. This creates new business opportunities for entrepreneurs who are truly at the heart of this policy change.” Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board, Minister of Finance

Allowing all small liquor manufacturers to sell at approved farmers’ and artisan markets means:

Small businesses gain access to a new retail channel and an opportunity to widen their consumer base.

Consumers have a new avenue to access local liquor products and an opportunity to contribute to the growing craft liquor industry by supporting local producers.

“This is a win-win for Alberta’s businesses and consumers and a positive development for the broader community as we all get a chance to discover and support more locally made products. The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission continues to work with stakeholders and look for opportunities that lead to policies that better serve the industry.” Alain Maisonneuve, acting president & CEO, AGLC

There are 92 liquor manufacturers in Alberta and many have expressed a desire to showcase their products at markets.

Individual approved markets will determine whether to allow liquor sales at their farmers’ or artisan market.

The Government of Alberta and AGLC have also streamlined the licensing process by harmonizing licence classes and creating a small manufacturers licence type. All manufacturers will now have a single licence, rather than multiple ones, to identify their manufacturing facilities and their licensed establishments.

A part of the AGLC’s mandate is to ensure the province’s liquor industry operates effectively, with integrity and in a socially responsible manner. The Government of Alberta in partnership with the AGLC continues to work with stakeholders and look for opportunities that lead to progressive developments in the industry.