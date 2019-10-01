Create a Pet Resume to Help Secure Pet-Friendly Accommodation - Gateway Gazette

By Calgary Humane

Finding pet-friendly accommodation or convincing a landlord to allow you to rent a place with your pets can be extremely difficult. You know that your pets are well behaved and that you’re a responsible owner, but you’ll need to convince the property owner of this before they will rent to you.

You can create a resume for your pet that will help any potential landlord get to know them.

A pet resume is especially important if you have a dog, but it wouldn’t hurt to have one for your cat or critter too, just in case. A solid pet resume could be the difference between getting the apartment or house of your dreams and missing out!

Be sure to include:

A physical description of your pet, including their weight. Some condo boards, for example, have weight restrictions on pets. It is not a good idea to underestimate your pet’s weight. It could cause trouble down the road if you find yourself in a lease for accommodation that won’t allow your pet. Vet records. Include information on deworming treatments and vaccinations, whether your pet is spayed/neutered, and anything else that may be relevant to your new landlord. Behaviour class certificates. If your dog has taken any training classes, be sure to add these to their resume. A well-behaved dog is very appealing to a pet-friendly landlord! References from a dog walker, kennel, daycare, or pet sitter. Just like you might need references for a place you’re planning to rent, having references for your pet will give your potential landlord a better understanding of your animal’s personality and behaviour. References from a previous landlord who has rented accommodation to you and your pet.

If you have a dog, try to bring your pet with you to view any potential accommodation. Check with the landlord that this is okay before arriving! You can also include a line on your pet’s resume that they are available for “interviews” at the landlord’s convenience.

Download our Pet Resume Template for Microsoft Word to create your own pet resume.