Creating Community Capacity to Address Dementia - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is taking action to help create communities where people with dementia are valued and supported.

Minister Pon joins The Brenda Strafford Foundation, Alberta Innovates, and Alberta Health Services to celebrate the launch of a new resource to help communities address dementia.

Under the Alberta Dementia Strategy and Action Plan, new resources and supports will increase the quality of life for those living with dementia throughout the province.

Grants to the Brenda Strafford Foundation for a Guide to Create Dementia Friendly Communities in Alberta, and a grant to Covenant Health’s Network of Excellence in Seniors’ Health and Wellness for six innovative projects, will help ensure people living with dementia and their caregivers have the supports they need.

“Dementia Friendly Communities help seniors and others living with dementia to stay active and connected to the hamlets, towns and cities they call home. This resource will have a long-lasting impact on Albertans with dementia, their caregivers and the broader community.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“Our government is committed to helping ensure all Albertans living with dementia receive timely diagnosis and support. I am especially proud to support these projects that will bring innovative dementia care to facilities in rural Alberta.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Dementia Friendly Communities guide

The new resource is available to help build community capacity to meet the needs of people with dementia and their caregivers.

With $200,000 in funding support from the Government of Alberta, The Brenda Strafford Foundation’s Guide to Create Dementia Friendly Communities in Alberta provides localized information and best practices that individuals, businesses and civil society organizations can use to ensure their communities are dementia friendly.

By educating and engaging the public, Dementia Friendly Community initiatives encourage the creation of local supports, remove barriers and reduce stigmas associated with dementia. The guide will enable more communities to launch these initiatives.

“The Brenda Strafford Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to lead this exciting and impactful initiative that will benefit so many people, in so many communities. Together, we must find innovative and community-focused solutions to ensure we support the needs of those impacted by dementia. Everyone has a role in helping find these solutions.”Mike Conroy, president and CEO, The Brenda Strafford Foundation

The Brenda Strafford Foundation also contributed $150,000.

The Guide to Create Dementia Friendly Communities in Alberta is available online at dementiafriendlyalberta.ca.

Grants for rural dementia supports

With $100,000 to Covenant Health’s Network of Excellence in Seniors’ Health and Wellness, six innovative projects will focus on practical innovations at the care level and include educating staff, implementing technology that stimulates the senses and cognition, and enhancing environmental factors to increase quality of life.

“We are privileged to serve thousands of seniors across this province each day and are committed to transformational approaches that support seniors in their communities and care for those most vulnerable. These grants will help us build on our 155-year legacy to develop innovative and pragmatic models to support individuals living with dementia in rural Alberta with compassion, dignity and humanity.”Patrick Dumelie, president and CEO, Covenant Health

Covenant Health is matching the government’s commitment with an investment of $100,000.

Quick facts

Almost 46,000 Albertans are living with dementia.

The risk of developing dementia doubles every five years beyond age 65.

As the population ages, in 30 years (by 2048-49), it is projected that more than 165,000 Albertans will be living with dementia.

To date, the province has invested $12.8 million to expand community programs and services that address the needs of those living with dementia and their caregivers.

