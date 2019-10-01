Creating Opportunities for Indigenous Communities - Gateway Gazette

The province is forming a ministerial advisory committee that will guide the startup of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC).

“We’ve chosen advisory committee members who are renowned and respected in their fields, and who are keen to take this bold leap with Alberta. Their ties to Indigenous and business communities, their advice, expertise and strategic direction will give us the practical expertise we need to create this first-of-its-kind Crown corporation.” – Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Committee members will provide advice to government on the design of the corporation so Indigenous communities can more easily participate in major resource projects. The committee’s work will continue until a permanent board is in place early in the new year.

The Government of Alberta is now accepting applications for permanent board members for the AIOC.

Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Ministerial Advisory Committee

Nicole Bourque-Bouchier

Bourque-Bouchier is a business leader, philanthropist and advocate for Indigenous women’s economic empowerment. She is the co-owner and CEO of The Bouchier Group, one of Alberta’s largest Indigenous-owned companies. In 2015, she was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women. Since 2004, Bourque-Bouchier has grown her business from 35 employees and 20 pieces of equipment to its current size of more than 1,000 employees and over 400 pieces of equipment. She has contributed more than $3 million through both The Bouchier Group and personally to local organizations, initiatives and Indigenous communities in the Fort McMurray region.

Keith Martell

Martell is the president and CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada and serves as a director on a number of public and private corporations and not-for-profits. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1985 with a bachelor of commerce, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified Aboriginal Financial Manager. Originally from the Waterhen Lake First Nation in northwest Saskatchewan, Martell resides in Saskatoon.

Aroon Sequeira

Sequeira is the founder and chairman of Sequeira Partners, a leading western Canadian corporate finance advisory firm. He is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator, having assisted hundreds of clients, including Indigenous organizations, with valuations, mergers, acquisitions and financing.

Mac Van Wielingen

Van Wielingen is the Calgary-based founding partner of ARC Financial, the largest private equity investment management company in Canada focused on the energy sector, with approximately $6 billion of capital under management. He is the founder and chair of Viewpoint Group, and founder and vice-chair of the newly formed Business Council of Alberta. With over 35 years of experience in the finance and energy sectors, Van Wielingen is also a founding partner of the Creative Destruction Lab, and currently serves on the board of directors for the Institute of Corporate Directors. In addition, he recently ended his term as chair of the board of AIMCo, where he joined as an original director in 2007.

