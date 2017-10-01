CREB® Charitable Foundation Honour Three Decades of Giving with $300,000 Donation

On Tuesday, the CREB® Charitable Foundation, CREB®‘s giving arm, donated $300,000 to three deserving local charities through its Investing in HOPE program at its 30th anniversary celebration.

A variety of the foundation’s donors, sponsors, local charities and REALTOR® members filled CREB®‘s atrium and celebrated its 30-year legacy. Attendees shared stories of community impact and toasted to its future.

Three deserving local charities were also presented with an Investing in HOPE grant. Through the Realtor-directed selection process, this year’s three grants recipients are:

• Inn from the Cold – $125,000

• Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta – $100,000

• Made by Momma – $75,000

Aneve MacKay-Lyons, CREB® Charitable Foundation manager and 30th anniversary celebration emcee, believes this year’s celebration was about honouring its member REALTORS®.

“Over the last 30 years, our superhero members have been at the heart of our community investment initiatives,” she said.

“Their commitment to giving back is unparalleled as seen with their involvement with Investing in HOPE’s grant nomination and selection process. Through their efforts, they’re not only benefitting community organizations, but are making life more manageable for many local individuals and their families.”

Investing in HOPE provides one-time grants to shelter and community-related non-profit organizations in Calgary and its surrounding area. In conjunction with monetary donations from the program, the foundation’s philanthropy is also measured in volunteer hours from CREB® Realtor members.

“Our Realtors’ generosity never ceases to amaze me” says Rob Campbell, CREB® Charitable Foundation president. “It is their philanthropic spirits and dedication that allows the foundation to continue on with its legacy of giving. I could not be more proud to be part of this incredible organization.”

To date, the foundation, through Investing in HOPE and other charitable initiatives, has given over $6 million to over 150 local organizations.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

