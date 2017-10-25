Critical Alert Update – Wildfire South of Chain Lakes – Mandatory Evacuation Order

From: Municipal District of Ranchland No. 66

Issued: Wed Oct 25 4:56 PM 2017

There is a serious fire which is affecting the Chimney Rock Road area of the MD of Ranchland. The fire is being fuelled by high winds. Heavy smoke in the area is affecting visibility and creating hazardous road conditions. Fire resources are actively working on or near Highway 22. Highway 22 is closed to public travel between Highway 533 and Highway 3.

There is a mandatory evacuation order for residents on all of Chimney Rock Road and south to Highway 520 on the west side of Highway 22. This is an evacuation alert for residents north of Chimney Rock Road to Highway 533 on the west side of Highway 22. Residents evacuating please call the MD office 403-646-3131.

