Crowsnest Pass RCMP and surrounding detachments deal with high winds and multiple collisions - Gateway Gazette

Crowsnest Pass RCMP and surrounding detachments deal with high winds and multiple collisions

Crowsnest Pass RCMP and surrounding detachments deal with high winds and multiple collisions

By Contributor

Dec 13

*UPDATE*

Crowsnest Pass, Atla. –Crowsnest Pass and Nanton RCMP detachments advise Highway 22 is now cleared of the semi collision.

Due to high winds on Highway 2 and Highway 22, travel is still not recommended for any large light vehicles, such as RVs and empty tractor trailers.

Police are still in the area dealing with numerous collisions. Please use caution and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

Crowsnest Pass, Alta. – Crowsnest Pass, Claresholm, Fort Mcleod, and Nanton RCMP detachments are advising motorists that travel on Highway 2 and Highway 22 is not recommended for any large light vehicles – RVs / empty tractor trailers due to extreme winds.

Police have responded to numerous large vehicles that have blown over. Crowsnest Pass and Nanton detachments are currently dealing with a semi blocking the Highway 22 and have closed the road until the semi is cleared.

Winds currently at 130 km/h and are forecast to continue throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Leave a Comment:

