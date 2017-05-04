Crowsnest Pass RCMP Lay Charges Following Seizure of Explosive Device

Blairmore, Alberta – Crownest Pass RCMP have laid charges against two men following a complaint that a homemade explosive had been constructed.

Early in the morning on May 1, a concerned citizen contacted RCMP to advise that they had seen what was described as a homemade explosive in the possession of two intoxicated individuals. The witness told police that the two had made an explosive and were talking about trying to blow it up. RCMP located the suspects at a residence in Blairmore shortly after receiving the information. The suspects cooperated with police and showed the responding officers the explosive device they had made. Both suspects were arrested without incident and the RCMP explosive disposal unit attended to dismantle the device later the same day. Two firearms were also seized at the residence.

“This was a big public safety concern for our community and we were fortunate no one was hurt,” says Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson, acting Detachment Commander of Crowsnest Pass RCMP. “I want to thank the public for helping us to resolve this quickly and safely.”

20- year- old Zachary Dillabough from Blairmore and 19-year-old Conrad Ockey from Coleman have been charged with:

Making an explosive – Section 81(1) of the Criminal Code;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Section 88(1) of the Criminal Code;

Uttering Threats – Section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Possess a firearm without a license – section 92(1) of the Criminal Code (two counts)

Both Ockley and Dillabough have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to speak to bail on May 9, 2017 in Pincher Creek Provincial Court.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

