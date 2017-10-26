Crowsnest Pass RCMP – Ranchlands MD Fire update

Ranchlands MD, Alberta – The wildfire burning in the MD of Ranchlands remains out of control. Improved conditions have resulted in Highway 22 being re-opened for travel.

Re-entry to the evacuated area is taking place today. Landowners may obtain a permit from the MD office at Chain Lakes which will authorize re-entry. Those individuals who obtain permits and return are asked to do so via Chimney Rock Road where RCMP will check permits.

At this time, there are no reported losses of structures due to the fire. Conditions remain very dry with an extreme fire risk in the area.

UPDATE from MD of Willow Creek

October 26, 2017

Time: 11:00am

Fire update (11:00am): No immediate threat to the MD of Willow Creek at this time.

Willow Creek Emergency Crews still on scene and will remain on site with Forestry and the M.D. of Foothills throughout the day.

Highway 22 has re-opened. The Chimney Rock Road access will require an entry permit. Landowners can obtain an access permit

from the MD of Ranchlands Administration Building (403) 646-3131. The current permit will expire at 6pm today, October 26th,

2017.

NO HUNTERS will have access to the evacuation areas at this time.

Fire remains West Highway 22, south of Chain Lakes in the MD of Ranchlands.

