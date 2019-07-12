Crowsnest Pass RCMP Respond to Fatal Climbing Accident - Update - Gateway Gazette

Crowsnest Pass, Alta. – On July 12, 2019, Kananaskis Search and Rescue were able to recover the hiker’s body. The trail has now been reopened.

No further information will be released.

Background

Crowsnest Pass, Alta – On July 10, 2019 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a call from Emergency Medical Services in response to a report of a 58-year-old male hiker, who had fallen from the Crowsnest Mountain.

Crowsnest RCMP, Kananaskis Search and Rescue, Crowsnest Pass Fire/Rescue Department, Conservation Department and Public Lands Office joined efforts to assist with this incident.

Kananaskis Search and Rescue located a 58-year-old male from Czech Republic on scene who was pronounced dead. Efforts are being made to recover the body. The male was climbing with two friends at the time of the accident.

The name of the victim will not be released.