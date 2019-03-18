Crowsnest Pass RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male - Located - Gateway Gazette

Crowsnest Pass, Alta. – Crowsnest RCMP would like to advise that Stuart David Duff has been located. He is safe and unharmed. RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

BACKROUND:

Jan. 18, 2019

Crowsnest Pass RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

Crowsnest Pass, Alta. – Crowsnest RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old Stuart David Duff. Stuart was last seen on Jan. 6, 2019 in Crowsnest Pass and it is believed he maybe in the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia.

Stuart is described as:

Caucasian

5’10”

220 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo on upper shoulder of a demon lady with wings

Tattoo of “SB” on right forearm

Stuart maybe driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with Alberta plate EYW510

There is a general concern for Stuart’s safety and well-being. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or your local police.