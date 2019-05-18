CRTC Seeks the Participation of Canadians to Test Home Broadband Internet Speeds - Gateway Gazette

May 9, 2019 – Ottawa–Gatineau – Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

The CRTC and participating Internet service providers (ISPs) are seeking participants for the Measuring Broadband Canada project, which tests the speeds of home wireline broadband Internet services.

Participants will receive a device, called a “Whitebox,” that they will connect directly to their modem or router. The Whitebox will periodically measure broadband performance, testing a number of parameters, including download and upload speeds. The measurement tests will run when users are not actively using their Internet connection.

The results will give Canadians, the CRTC and ISPs a better understanding of whether consumers of broadband services from participating ISPs are getting the advertised speeds they expect. Moreover, it will provide additional insight into network performance, including actual connection speeds. Using these results as a baseline, the CRTC will publish a comprehensive report highlighting the findings.

Canadians who wish to participate can apply by completing an online form.