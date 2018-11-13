CTR Catholic Outperforms Province - Gateway Gazette

Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools (CTR Catholic) has once again equaled or outperformed the province on every measure of accountability, according to the exam and survey results released by Alberta Education recently.

CTR Catholic earned the highest rating on 12 of 15 measures of achievement, indicating performance in the top 5% of the province. Moreover, CTR Catholic outperformed the provincial average on 15 of 16 measures of achievement and satisfaction, and equaled it on one of those measures.

Highlights from this year’s results include:

• Safe and Caring Schools 94% compared to 89% provincially

• Program of Studies 87.2% compared to 81.8% provincially

• Education Quality 94.5% compared to 90% provincially

• Drop Out Rate 1.5% compared to 2.3% provincially

• High School Completion rate 85.4% compared to 78% provincially

• Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Tests – Acceptable Standard 81.7% compared to 73.6% provincially

• Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Tests – Excellence Standard 28.9% compared to 19.9% provincially

• Grade 12 Diploma Exams – Acceptable Standard 88.2% compared to 83.7% provincially

• Grade 12 Diploma Exams – Excellence Standard 29% compared to 24.2% provincially

• Grade 12 Diploma Exam Participation Rate 59.6% compared to 55.7% provincially

• Work preparation 89.2% compared to 82.4% provincially

• Citizenship 90.9% compared to 83% provincially

• Parental involvement 86.2% compared to 81.2% provincially

• School improvement 88.4% compared to 80.3% provincially

Provincial Achievement Tests and Diploma Exams:

The Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Test results and the Grade 12 Diploma Exam results were also cause for celebration. The overall excellence rate for all Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Test results combined received the highest rating (very high), representing performance in the top 5% of the province. The overall pass rate and excellence rate for all the Grade 12 Diploma Exams combined received the highest rating (very high), representing performance in the top 5% of the province.

In Grade 6 and 9, there are 10 major PAT exams (including those written in French) and divisions are measured based on pass and excellence rates on each exam, for a total of 20 measures of achievement. CTR students outperformed the students on every one of them… 20 out of 20.

Some highlights about specific PAT results:

• On the English Language Arts 6 exam, CTR students earned a pass rate of 88% as compared to 83.5% provincially.

• In the first year of French Language Arts 6 ever, there was a 100% pass compared to 85.2% in the province. 33% of students received excellence compared to only 12% in the province.

• In Mathematics 6, CTR students earned a pass rate of 83.9%, compared to 72.9% provincially with an excellence rate of 25.1% compared to 14% in the province.

• In Science 6, CTR students earned a pass rate of 86.3%, compared to 78.8% provincially.

The excellence rate for CTR in this subject is 33% compared to 23.2% provincially.

• In English Language Arts 9, CTR students earned a pass rate of 86.1% compared to 76.1% in the province. The excellence rate for CTR students is 23.9% compared to 14.7% provincially.

• In French Language Arts 9, CTR students earned a pass rate of 86.8% compared to 81.4% in the province. The excellence rate for CTR students is 10.5% compared to the province at 9.8%.

• In Science 9, CTR students earned 83.2% as compared to the province at 75.7%. The excellence rate for CTR in Science 9 is 33.9% compared to 24.4% in the province.

There are 10 major diploma exams and divisions are measured based on the pass and excellence rates on each exam. CTR’s students outperformed the provincial pass and excellence rates on English 30-1 and 30-2, Social Studies 30-1, Mathematics 30-1 and 30-2, and Chemistry 30. Rates on other exams equaled or were comparable to the province.

Some highlights about specific Grade 12 Diploma Exam results:

• On the English 30-1 exam, CTR students earned a pass rate of 92.2% as compared to 87.5% provincially. This is a spread of over 4%!

• On the Social 30-1 exam, CTR students earned a pass rate of 94.7% as compared to 86.2% provincially. This is a spread of over 8%!

• On the Chemistry 30 exam, CTR students earned a pass rate of 89.8% as compared to the provincial rate of 83.6%.

According to Superintendent Dr. Scott Morrison, CTR focuses on continuous improvement and going above and beyond to motivate students to select the most challenging courses and pursue excellence.