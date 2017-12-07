CTR Catholic Outperforms Province

Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools (CTR Catholic) has once again outperformed the province on every measure of accountability, according to the exam results and student/parent/staff satisfaction survey results released by Alberta Education at the end of October.

CTR Catholic outperformed the provincial average on 15 of 15 measures of academic achievement and satisfaction. Further, CTR Catholic earned the highest rating (very high) on 11 of 15 measures of achievement, indicating performance in the top 5% of the province.

Highlights from this year’s results include:

• Safe and Caring Schools 94.3 % compared to 89.5% provincially

• Program of Studies 85.7% compared to 81.9% provincially

• Education Quality 94.1% compared to 90.1% provincially

• Drop Out Rate 2.3% compared to 3.0% provincially

• High School Completion rate 82.7% compared to 77.9% provincially

• Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Tests – Acceptable Standard 82.3% compared to 73.4% provincially

• Grade 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Tests – Excellence Standard 29.6% compared to 19.5% provincially

• Grade 12 Diploma Exams – Acceptable Standard 87.1% compared to 83% provincially

• Grade 12 Diploma Exams – Excellence Standard 24.3% compared to 22.2% provincially

• Grade 12 Diploma Exam Participation Rate 56.2% compared to 54.9% provincially

• Transition Rate to Post-Secondary 59.3% compared to 57.9% provincially.

• Work preparation 88.3% compared to 82.7% provincially

• Citizenship 91.2% compared to 83.7% provincially

• Parental involvement 87.8% compared to 81.2% provincially

• School improvement 90% compared to 81.4% provincially

According to Superintendent Dr. Scott Morrison, the results were very satisfying. In particular, it was encouraging to see significant improvement in Grades 6 and 9 Provincial Achievement Test performance, where CTR’s students outperformed provincial averages on acceptable and excellence rates by 9% and 10% respectively. Other areas that were significantly higher than provincial averages included the extent to which CTR’s schools are safe and caring (5% higher), high school completion rates (5% higher), Rutherford Scholarship rate (13% higher), Citizenship rates (8% higher), Parental Involvement rates (7% higher), and School Improvement rates (9% higher).

List of CTR Catholic Schools by community:

Okotoks – Ecole Good Shepherd School, St. Mary’s School, St. John Paul II Collegiate, Holy Trinity Academy, St. Luke’s Outreach Centre, and the Centre for [email protected]

DeWinton – St. Francis of Assisi Academy

High River – Holy Spirit Academy, Notre Dame Collegiate and St. Luke’s Outreach

Brooks – Holy Family Academy, Christ the King Academy, St. Joseph’s Collegiate and St. Luke’s Outreach

Strathmore – Sacred Heart Academy and Holy Cross Collegiate

Canmore – Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy

Drumheller – St. Anthony’s School and St. Luke’s Outreach

Oyen – Assumption School

Calgary – Clear Water Academy

