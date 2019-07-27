Cu Nim Gliding Club Temporarily Closes Following Tragedy - Gateway Gazette

The following message was posted on the Club’s Facebook page:

The Cu Nim Gliding Club will cease operations until we, as a tight knit community of aviators, can grieve the loss and celebrate the memory of two of our members that represented the best of our club.

Soaring is a lovely sport, supported by a community of passionate, generous individuals. There are risks inherent to soaring and efforts are made to ensure safety for all. Along with investigators, the club will evaluate its operations and meet with members before resuming operations at a time to be determined.

Please keep the families of our friends in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time for our club, and community.