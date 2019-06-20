Cultivation of Art Show and Sale at Vale's Greenhouse this Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Just a “little” Art Show and Sale was the aim. When Vale’s Greenhouse and Maryanne’s Eden teamed up they could have never imagined that it would get to this size. In 2009, the first show, they thought 20 artist would be fine. So now there are 40 and artist lined up at the door wanting to show their work. And Katrina was worried that nobody would show up.

Each year over 40 local Alberta Artists, who have had their work juried display their work throughout the greenhouses and sales areas. From wearable fabrics, oil, water colour and pen and Ink paintings to woodcarving, pottery, glass, mixed media and silver jewellery we will satisfy any tastes. Customers have an opportunity to wander through our beautiful garden centre and admire wonderful works of art.

Vale’s Greenhouse is please to be involved in such an undertaking and hope that you will enjoy all the art that will be displayed through-out the greenhouse area. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the garden and make the day of it. An artist reception will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm June 22nd, 2019. Come meet the artist, have a snack and a glass of wine and admire the beauty of nature and art combined into one.

Friday and Saturday: 9am to 5pm; Sunday: 10am to 5pm

403-933-4814