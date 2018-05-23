Cultural Diversity: Statement from Premier Notley - Gateway Gazette

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on World Diversity Day:

(May 21, 2018) “Today, members of the United Nations celebrate the diversity that defines the people of the world, broadens our experiences and makes our own lives richer.

“In 2001, UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity. And since 2003, the UN has recognized May 21 as the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

“In too many parts of the world, religious and cultural differences lead to hate, conflict and war. Peaceful coexistence in Canada and its jurisdictions, including Alberta, prove it doesn’t have to be that way. One of Alberta’s finest traditions is to welcome people of different backgrounds. It’s the Albertan thing to do.

“Diversity is our strength. Our government is proud to promote and stand up for Alberta’s rich diversity because it is part of what makes our province a great place to live. Alberta succeeds when we are inclusive of all faiths and cultures and celebrate them.

“It is time for the world to move beyond hate to tolerance, beyond tolerance to acceptance, and beyond acceptance to partnership. On this World Diversity Day, and every day, let’s rededicate ourselves to that ideal.”