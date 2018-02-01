The Nanton Animal Protection Society is hosted the 3rd Annual Cupcakes for Kitties fundraiser on February 26th for 5 to 7pm at Stuthornes on Main (2122 20th Street).

You can’t buy happiness, but you CAN buy Cupcakes, and thats pretty much the same thing, right?

BAKE OR BUY TO DONATE

Help support your local animal shelter by baking a batch of Cupcakes, and donating them to our Cupcakes for Kitties event on National Cupcake Day!

OR, if eating rather than baking is your cupcake thing, then join us during the Cupcake for Kitties event @ Stuthornes on Main and buy a cupcake…..or twelve! Cupcakes always taste better when someone else made them! (Cupcakes are purchased by donation)

All funds raised during Cupcakes for Kitties will go directly back to The Nanton Animal Protection Society and the cats in our care.

JUST LIKE LAST YEAR, we will have a CUPCAKE DECORATING CONTEST! All the donated cupcakes will be greatly appreciated, but our Guest Judge will determine the BEST submitted cupcake, and that baker will WIN A CASH PRIZE!

Note: In order to qualify for judging, please drop your cupcakes off at Stuthornes on Main no later than 4pm. Any cupcakes dropped off AFTER 4pm will still be accpeted as part of the fundraiser.

BAKERS: Thank you for donating your time and cupcakes! You are free to donate any amount of cupcakes, though 1 dozen or less in recommended.

THE VENUE FOR THIS EVENT WAS GENEROUSLY DONATED BY OWNERS/OPERATORS OF STUTHORNES ON MAIN.

