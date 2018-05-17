Custom Program Boosts Energy Efficiency - Gateway Gazette

Industrial facilities will save energy and money by upgrading equipment and making energy improvements through a new Energy Efficiency Alberta program.

The $88-million Custom Energy Solutions program is supported by funding from the Alberta government through Energy Efficiency Alberta, and the federal government through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund, over three years.

“We understand that industries are diverse – that there are rarely one-size-fits-all solutions to drive energy savings and emissions reductions. That’s why this program is designed to work directly with each facility to identify their unique goals and needs. These technologies will reduce emissions while helping industrial operators lower their energy costs and stay competitive.” ~Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

“The environment and the economy go together. That’s why the Government of Canada is working collaboratively with Alberta to help industrial businesses in Alberta invest in energy-saving technology and upgrades. These investments will help businesses reduce their operating costs and cut carbon pollution by making their operations more energy-efficient – which also supports good middle-class jobs and promotes clean growth.” ~Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Industrial and commercial facilities in a broad range of sectors, including manufacturing, oil and natural gas, wholesale trades, warehousing and waste management, can apply to receive incentive funding for custom energy upgrades.

Funding will be available on a wide variety of equipment and systems such as heat recovery, combined heat and power, steam, compressed air, refrigeration, and more.

The Custom Energy Solutions program provides funding for industrial operators to assess their energy use and build a plan to present the most cost-effective energy upgrades. Facilities that move forward with custom projects will see up to 50 per cent of the capital cost of the upgrades and retrofits covered by the program, minus the cost of their initial assessment, which is fully covered.

Single facilities are eligible for incentives of up to $1 million per year while parent companies making upgrades to multiple facilities can receive up to $2 million per year.

“For Alberta manufacturers, energy efficiency is a competitive advantage. The Custom Energy Solutions program will return carbon levy dollars to manufacturers and enable them make new investments in equipment and technology that will drive down costs, improve productivity, and enhance competitiveness. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters looks forward to helping manufacturers succeed through Custom Energy Solutions applications.” ~David MacLean, Alberta vice-president, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

“The program is designed to offer support tailored to the needs of the facility. This includes both technical and financial support to help facilities identify efficiency opportunities and seek out the information required to support investment decisions and incentives. No matter what your needs are, we can help identify the best energy management opportunities for you.” ~Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

Examples of eligible upgrades include:

heat recovery systems

boiler systems

building controls

insulation

gas compression

gas pumping

variable frequency drives

compressed air

refrigeration

water/wastewater

Implementing a wide range of energy investments can reduce operating costs and improve the comfort and performance of facilities which delivers a return on investment over time.

Operators defined as large final emitters or facilities that have opted into the Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation are not eligible.

For a complete list of eligible facilities and upgrades, and to learn about more opportunities to save money and energy through energy efficiency programs, visit www.efficiencyalberta.ca.