Cypress Hills Wildfire Contained - Gateway Gazette

As of July 30th, 2019 the West Block of Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park Saskatchewan & Fort Walsh National Historic Site have re-opened to the public now that the wildfire burning to the north of the West Block is currently contained. Vehicle traffic in the Saskatchewan West Block will be restricted to Highway #271 to Fort Walsh, the Battle Creek Road through to Alberta, and the road to the Conglomerate Cliffs. All other roads in the Saskatchewan West Block will be closed until further notice.