Dave Proctor Running for his Son

Dave Proctor is known in the elite running circles as an all-around nice guy. This great guy will be running across Canada June 22, 2018 to raise research dollars for Rare Disease.

His son Sam is 1 of 5 people recorded in the world who have this rare disease called RECA (Relapsing Encephalopathy Cerebellum Ataxia). RECA is 1 out of 7000 different types of rare diseases that exist today.

Dave will be running for 66 days, approximately 108 KM a day for a total of 7200 KM. He intends for his run to be record-breaking, and historical. Dave’s epic journey begins in Victoria BC June 22, 2018.

Help us by LIKING, FOLLOWING and SHARING with other people in YOUR community who want to SUPPORT Dave’s run across Canada!

It is Dave’s mission to raise 1 million dollars for research micro-grants, to help families with a Rare Disease. For all the children, like his son Sam, who are living with a Rare Disease. We’re asking for support from every Canadian, Runner, Marathoner, and Athlete who are in awe of Dave’s rare talent as he runs across our beautiful country. It’s our goal to get to 10k followers by Christmas.

Help us make our Christmas wish come true. https://outrunrare.com/donate/

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

