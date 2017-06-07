David Khan Wins Liberal Leadership

The Alberta Liberal Party is pleased to announce that David Khan has been elected Alberta Liberal Party Leader.

President Karen Sevcik offered her congratulations to Khan. “I’m looking forward to working with David. He brings a fresh and exciting energy to our party. I’m confident that working together, the Alberta Liberal Party will be well positioned to contest the next election.”

“I’m honoured to have this mandate from the Alberta Liberal membership,” said Khan. “I want to thank Kerry Cundal and her team for their energy and dedication, and I look forward to working with all of them to build a better Liberal Party and a better Alberta.

“Today is a great day for Liberals, and 2019 will be a great year for Alberta when a strong team of Liberal MLAs take their seats in the Legislature.”

LISTEN TO DAVID’S INTERVIEW WITH ‘CALGARY EYEOPENER’ HOST, DAVID GRAY

Read more about David Khan here.

Source: Alberta Liberal Party

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

