Day Against Human Trafficking: Minister Schweitzer - Gateway Gazette

Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, issued this statement to mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons:

“Everyone has the right to live with dignity and freedom. Human trafficking strips people of that right. It turns them into commodities.

“Standing up for the vulnerable is a core responsibility of our government. Through new legislation, community partnerships and a human trafficking task force, we will do our part to protect at-risk Albertans and educate the public about the reality of human trafficking.

“I encourage all Albertans to learn the common signs of human trafficking and the many ways we can all help prevent it. Let’s work together to support survivors and send a unified message: human beings are not for sale.”