Day of Older Persons: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement to recognize Day of Older Persons:

(October 1) “Today, we recognize Alberta’s more than 600,000 seniors for their lifetime of contributions to their families and communities, and our shared prosperity.

“What Alberta is today we owe to our seniors. Through times of war, depression and opportunity, their hard work and determination influenced generations and remain a model for us to follow.

“Our seniors continue to serve as volunteers, mentors and storytellers, sharing culture and history, and enriching our diversity with their distinct experiences and perspectives.

“We have a responsibility to ensure their security, support their inclusion and show them our respect. I hope all Albertans will take time to celebrate the seniors in their lives.”