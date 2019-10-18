Day of the Girl: Statement from Minister Aheer - Gateway Gazette

Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women, issued the following statement on International Day of the Girl:

October 11 – “The theme for International Day of the Girl 2019 is Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable. Today, we celebrate Alberta’s smart, brave and unstoppable girls and young women.

“This day is focused on how we empower girls who will become tomorrow’s leaders. It is imperative that we create opportunities for girls to pursue careers in sectors such as the skilled trades, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Today and every day, let’s elevate girls in our lives as they follow their dreams. Our province is stronger when girls and women succeed in the path they choose. Here’s to breaking glass ceilings!”