Deadline Approaching for STEP

Employers are encouraged to apply for the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP) before Feb. 9.

Every summer, STEP gives thousands of students across Alberta an opportunity to benefit from summer work experience, while supporting employers hiring summer staff.

“STEP offers students a tremendous opportunity to gain real-world job experience and supports Alberta employers over the busy summer season. With the deadline fast approaching, I strongly encourage those who have not yet applied to please get their applications in soon.” ~Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

STEP will provide employers who hire returning students with a wage subsidy of $7 per hour for work opportunities between four and 16 weeks. Positions will be distributed across sectors and across Alberta.

“We cannot thank the STEP program enough for the opportunity you gave us to hire a local summer student. As a library from the third-smallest village in the province, it is critical that we have some funding or we couldn’t provide this employment opportunity and couldn’t extend our hours over the summer.” ~Joanne Monner, library and archives manager, Village of Milo Library Board

Eligible employers include small businesses, non-profit organizations, public libraries, municipalities, First Nations, Métis Settlements, publicly funded post-secondary institutions and school boards.

STEP 2018 has a budget of $10 million. Employers interested in hiring a student for 2018 must submit their application before the Feb. 9 deadline.

Application forms are available online at AlbertaCanada.com/STEP.