 Deadline at the End of April to Nominate Agriculture's Industry Leaders - Gateway Gazette

Deadline at the End of April to Nominate Agriculture’s Industry Leaders

By Contributor

Apr 24

Nominations are open for the Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame, the province’s highest agricultural honour.

Up to three outstanding individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year in recognition of their significant contributions to agriculture and the sustainability of rural life in Alberta.

Since 1951, the Alberta Agriculture Hall of Fame has celebrated the accomplishments of visionary men and women who have dedicated their lives to agriculture and their rural communities. The inductees are innovators and community builders, and their leadership has made a lasting, positive impact across the industry.

“Agriculture is at the heart of who we are as Albertans – that’s why the Hall of Fame is so important in recognizing those whose vision and hard work have helped advance our sector. We are paying tribute to the ongoing legacy of agricultural innovation in our province. I encourage all Albertans to nominate women and men who have worked to improve agricultural practices, support growth in the industry and educate the next generation of farmers and ranchers.”

~Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Nominations close on April 30. Candidates must be nominated by three individuals who are not members of their immediate family.

Information about the Hall of Fame, including nomination forms and biographies of previous inductees, is available on the Agriculture and Forestry website.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Deadline at the End of April to Nominate Agriculture’s Industry Leaders

Help Drive the Future of Student Transportation

New Protection for Alberta Power Consumers

Opening of George Lane Park Campground Delayed

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post United Conservatives Thank Outgoing MLAs Next Post Deadline at the End of April to Nominate Agriculture’s Industry Leaders