Deadline Extended for Farm and School Drivers - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is extending the deadline for farmers and school bus drivers to meet training requirements as new commercial drivers.

Farmers and farm workers can apply for an extension to meet the training and testing requirements for a Class 1 driver’s licence before March 1, 2021. New school bus drivers will have until July 31, 2020 to meet the requirements for a Class 2 driver’s licence.

“The school bus driver and farming industries are highly flexible, seasonal industries that indicated they need more time to adjust to the MELT requirements. Our government is committed to taking steps to work with farmers and school bus drivers to ensure we have a robust driver training system in place that works for industry, without compromising safety. This extension ensures these key industries can continue their work without disruption, particularly during the busy back-to-school and harvest seasons.”Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

Quick facts

Alberta introduced Mandatory Entry-Level Training (MELT) requirements for drivers seeking Class 1 and Class 2 commercial licences on March 1, 2019.

Eligible farmers and farm workers can apply to Alberta Transportation for the MELT deadline extension until Nov. 30, 2020, while eligible school bus drivers can apply until July 31, 2020.

Farmers and farm workers must pass the Class 1 enhanced knowledge and road tests that are based on the MELT curriculum before March 1, 2021 to keep their commercial licence.

School bus drivers must pass the Class 2 MELT enhanced tests by July 31, 2020.

School bus drivers who do not have an S Endorsement on their driver’s licence will have until July 31, 2020 to complete the School Bus Driver Improvement Program.

Related information