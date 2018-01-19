Deadline to Nominate Class of 2018 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Two weeks left to Nominate!Alberta Sports Hall of Fame is seeking Nominations for the Class of 2018.

Individuals are nominated by the general public through an open nomination process. The final selection of Inductees is determined by a Selection Committee. Nominees are categorized as Athletes, Builders, and Teams. There are also three awards that can be presented: Pioneer Award, Achievement Award, and the Bell Memorial Award.

The selected Inductees are announced to the public February 26, 2018, and celebrated at the annual gala on June 1, 2018. This Induction Banquet is open to the public with more than 600 guests in attendance, including Honoured Member alumni, Government officials, Sport Organizations, Sporting Teams, and of course family and friends of the new Inductees. The event not only honours these great Albertans but it recognizes the importance of sport in our lives and communities.

For more information contact us at 403-341-8614or visit our website at ashfm.ca

Please note that submissions must be received in the office prior to Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 4:30PM.

Please submit completed nominations forms and support material to:

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

#102 – 4200 HWY 2

Red Deer AB & T4N 1E3

