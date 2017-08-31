Deadline for Stars of Alberta Nominations Nears

Time is running short for Albertans to submit nominations for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards by the Sept. 15 deadline.

Recognizing the contributions of Alberta’s outstanding volunteers, the annual awards are presented to volunteers who:

exemplify the spirit of community service

demonstrate exemplary initiative, leadership and creativity in service to others

serve as a role model for others in the community

inspire others to engage in volunteer service

improve the overall quality of life of Albertans and the community as a whole

“Across the province, volunteers are giving generously of their time and talents to make life better for Albertans. Take the time to recognize that special volunteer in your community by nominating them for a Stars of Alberta award.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

Six award recipients – two in each category of youth, adult and senior – will be honoured at the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards ceremony on International Volunteer Day, Dec. 5. Albertans are invited to submit nominations online or download the nomination form at culturetourism.alberta.ca/ stars .

Since the program began in 2000, 109 volunteers from across the province have been recognized.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards program is part of the province’s efforts to help set a standard for service, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives. Most importantly, it is a chance to pay tribute to Alberta’s outstanding volunteers.