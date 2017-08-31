Deadline for Stars of Alberta Nominations Nears

“Across the province, volunteers are giving generously of their time and talents to make life better for Albertans. Take the time to recognize that special volunteer in your community by nominating them for a Stars of Alberta award.”
Six award recipients – two in each category of youth, adult and senior – will be honoured at the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards ceremony on International Volunteer Day, Dec. 5. Albertans are invited to submit nominations online or download the nomination form at culturetourism.alberta.ca/
Since the program began in 2000, 109 volunteers from across the province have been recognized.
The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards program is part of the province’s efforts to help set a standard for service, encourage a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspire others to make volunteering a central part of their lives. Most importantly, it is a chance to pay tribute to Alberta’s outstanding volunteers.